Workers at Toronto marijuana dispensary Canna Clinic join Unifor, union says
Workers at a medical marijuana dispensary in Toronto's east end have joined Unifor, the country's largest private-sector union. Forty workers - including reception, production, supervisors and packaging and retail staff - at the Broadview Avenue location of Canna Clinic are now represented by the union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|4 hr
|Bell
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|Ma Bell
|10
|Lorne Scots receive Theatre Honour (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|no honour there
|15
|Contested Georgetown developments a go after cl...
|4 hr
|2 bad
|11
|Bishop Court home ablaze (Feb '13)
|13 hr
|still need Justice
|6
|Five Canadian FFs Facing Union Charges for 'Dou...
|13 hr
|need rural H20 4 ...
|1
|Tot's feet burned at splash pad (May '16)
|19 hr
|is it open yet
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC