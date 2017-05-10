Woman who gave water to pigs headed to slaughter found not guilty of mischief
There are 1 comment on the SooToday story from Thursday May 4, titled Woman who gave water to pigs headed to slaughter found not guilty of mischief.
A Toronto woman who gave water to pigs on a truck headed to an abattoir didn't break the law since she didn't harm the animals or prevent them from being slaughtered, an Ontario judge ruled Thursday as he found the activist not guilty of a mischief charge. Anita Krajnc also did not intend to hurt the pigs or mean to cause the slaughterhouse to reject them, Justice David Harris told a Milton, Ont., courtroom packed with animal activists.
Toronto, Canada
#1 Friday May 5
