Woman starts serial podcast to investigate the disappearance of a sex worker in London, Ont.
Organizer Penny Drake leads supporters of missing London woman Shelley Desrochers down Hamilton Road on Jan. 5, 2017. Desrochers disappeared in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Province kicks in nearly $800K for Georgetown b...
|5 hr
|just like tricky ...
|4
|Cultural appropriation: 'Genocide' or appreciat...
|5 hr
|infringing-rights
|1
|Elevator mishap reports reveal litany of misery...
|5 hr
|idiocy there 2
|1
|Gastle defends Norval (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|idiocy has progre...
|7
|One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ...
|6 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|13 hr
|Bell
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|13 hr
|Ma Bell
|10
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC