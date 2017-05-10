UPDATE 1-Paul Singer's Elliott Management raises $5 bln in 24 hrs -letter

May 5 Paul Singer's hedge fund firm Elliott Management Corp raised more than $5 billion in about 24 hours this week, citing a major potential investment opportunity at a time when Singer said financial markets could face a disruption after being distorted by years of economic stimulus. Singer, in an email to investors on Wednesday announcing the offering of up to $5 billion, said that the funds would be used toward the "possibly large opportunity set that could emerge when investor confidence is impaired, recent correlations and assumptions don't work, and prices are changing rapidly."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.