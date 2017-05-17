U.S. teen's death after caffeine bing...

U.S. teen's death after caffeine binge sparks concern over energy drinks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

The death of a 16-year-old South Carolina boy from a probable caffeine-induced heart arrhythmia has renewed concerns about the risks of young people consuming energy drinks and other beverages containing high levels of the stimulant. Davis Cripe died April 26 after drinking a large Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonald's and an energy drink over a two-hour period before collapsing in his classroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Province kicks in nearly $800K for Georgetown b... 33 min just like tricky ... 4
News Cultural appropriation: 'Genocide' or appreciat... 41 min infringing-rights 1
News Elevator mishap reports reveal litany of misery... 45 min idiocy there 2 1
News Gastle defends Norval (Nov '13) 46 min idiocy has progre... 7
News One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ... 1 hr Big Johnson 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... 9 hr Bell 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) 9 hr Ma Bell 10
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC