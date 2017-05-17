U.S. teen's death after caffeine binge sparks concern over energy drinks

The death of a 16-year-old South Carolina boy from a probable caffeine-induced heart arrhythmia has renewed concerns about the risks of young people consuming energy drinks and other beverages containing high levels of the stimulant. Davis Cripe died April 26 after drinking a large Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonald's and an energy drink over a two-hour period before collapsing in his classroom.

