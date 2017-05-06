Two dead in Killarney single motor vehicle collision on Highway 637
On May 5, 2017, at approximately 6:24 p.m. members from the Noelville/Sudbury Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police , the Killarney Fire Department as well as the Sudbury-Manitoulin District Emergency Medical Services , responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 637, Killarney. The OPP Technical Collision Investigators were called in to assist.
