Two charged with murder of missing Br...

Two charged with murder of missing Brampton woman; body not found

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Police say two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the case of a missing 35-year-old Brampton, Ont., woman. Peel Regional Police say they began investigating the disappearance of Beata Paciorek on Friday, and her body has not yet been found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local politicians 'keeping it real' (Dec '13) 2 hr phrases eh 5
News Visit Town website to share arena views (Feb '11) 2 hr failed 2 save Gtown 4
News Boy, 8, found dead in northwestern Ontario prov... 4 hr sad and glad 1
News Speakers to focus on environment at special eve... (Sep '08) 4 hr Canada 150 Day eh 10
News Goebelle to LHIN board (Feb '11) 10 hr so many hands in ... 5
News Canadians need to replace backyards with balconies 11 hr May-24th-weekend 1
News Blackflies be damned: The Good Lovelies touring... 11 hr May-24th-weekend 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,306 • Total comments across all topics: 281,183,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC