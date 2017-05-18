Two charged with murder of missing Brampton woman; body not found
Police say two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the case of a missing 35-year-old Brampton, Ont., woman. Peel Regional Police say they began investigating the disappearance of Beata Paciorek on Friday, and her body has not yet been found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local politicians 'keeping it real' (Dec '13)
|2 hr
|phrases eh
|5
|Visit Town website to share arena views (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|failed 2 save Gtown
|4
|Boy, 8, found dead in northwestern Ontario prov...
|4 hr
|sad and glad
|1
|Speakers to focus on environment at special eve... (Sep '08)
|4 hr
|Canada 150 Day eh
|10
|Goebelle to LHIN board (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|so many hands in ...
|5
|Canadians need to replace backyards with balconies
|11 hr
|May-24th-weekend
|1
|Blackflies be damned: The Good Lovelies touring...
|11 hr
|May-24th-weekend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC