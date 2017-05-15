Toronto stock index starts week higher in broad advance; loonie, gold, oil up
Canada's main stock index was higher to start the week with help from most of its major sectors as commodity prices moved up. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 119.17 points to 15,657.05, after 90 minutes of trading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CSIS suspected Soviet spies of stealing Mackenz...
|2 hr
|MacKenzieKings Do...
|2
|Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe...
|2 hr
|King Pin Jagmeat
|1
|CRTC says wireless companies must be able to se...
|12 hr
|lookin
|1
|Don't skim over dairy in NAFTA talks: experts
|12 hr
|lookin 4 JustUs
|1
|Fire calls: May 12 - May 18 (May '14)
|12 hr
|lookin 4 JustUs
|5
|Five firefighters face union charges for volunt...
|12 hr
|lookin 4 JustUs
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|Flood recovery
|25
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC