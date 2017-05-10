Toronto author Kamal Al-Solaylee wins...

Toronto author Kamal Al-Solaylee wins $25,000 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for 'Brown'

9 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Al-Solaylee was honoured at the Politics and the Pen gala in Ottawa Wednesday night for "Brown: What Being Brown in the World Today Means ." The win comes one day after Al-Solaylee was named a finalist for the $20,000 Trillium Book Award honouring Ontario-based writers.

