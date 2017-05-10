There are on the Journal-Pioneer story from 14 hrs ago, titled Three survive crash landing in Hampton field after plane's engine fails. In it, Journal-Pioneer reports that:

A pilot's quick thinking at 2,000 feet in the air allowed for himself and two passengers to walk away from an emergency landing practically "unscathed" on Sunday. RCMP received a call of a small private aircraft that had crashed in a farm field in Hampton at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.