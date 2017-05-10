Three survive crash landing in Hampton field after plane's engine fails
There are 1 comment on the Journal-Pioneer story from 14 hrs ago, titled Three survive crash landing in Hampton field after plane's engine fails. In it, Journal-Pioneer reports that:
A pilot's quick thinking at 2,000 feet in the air allowed for himself and two passengers to walk away from an emergency landing practically "unscathed" on Sunday. RCMP received a call of a small private aircraft that had crashed in a farm field in Hampton at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 17 min ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ALC: Register now for computer training sessions (Jan '12)
|18 min
|Joint puters eh
|8
|Municipal backlash to 'Buy American' (Jun '09)
|42 min
|Americas
|9
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|13 hr
|Central America
|2
|One charged, two wanted in violent west-end rob...
|13 hr
|feel safe yet
|1
|Defence policy review to be released after Trud...
|14 hr
|DND
|1
|Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise...
|14 hr
|Wipe
|1
|How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca...
|14 hr
|Wipe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC