Tags still hanging from clothes lead police to alleged shoplifter
Police in Barrie, Ont., say tags still hanging from a man's clothes led to his arrest on theft-related charges. They say a store security guard noticed a man allegedly putting on socks and then slipping his feet back into his shoes on Tuesday afternoon.
