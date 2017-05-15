Surprise guilty plea by Toronto man in 2015 highway crash that killed Ontario father
Lindsay Findlay's family sat in an Oshawa courtroom Monday for what would have been day 13 of the trial of Jordan Ohayon, the Toronto man accused of killing Findlay while drunk behind the wheel in February 2015. But instead of hearing more testimony, there was a surprise guilty plea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|anonymous
|174
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|4 hr
|Michael
|1
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|AwesomeCareersOrg
|7
|Two local properties on Pond Tour (Jun '12)
|14 hr
|Duck
|3
|Blazing meteor falls east of Toronto (Dec '11)
|16 hr
|meteorite 2 ever ...
|104
|Contested Georgetown developments a go after cl...
|16 hr
|much too late
|10
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|17 hr
|nice
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC