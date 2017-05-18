Stormy weather leave thousands in dar...

Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontario and Quebec

There are 1 comment on the Cape Breton Post story from 10 hrs ago, titled Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontario and Quebec.

More than 120,000 homes and businesses in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick were without power late Thursday after thunderstorms and powerful winds swept through the provinces. Hydro-Quebec was reporting more than 66,000 outages, with about half of them in the Laurentians north of Montreal and about 8,000 each in Western Quebec and in the Montreal area.

Storm damage

Toronto, Canada

#1 3 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...
Ontario

