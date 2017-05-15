Railway union vows to fight move givi...

Railway union vows to fight move giving railways access to video recorders data

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Railways operating in Canada would be required to install locomotive voice and video recorders as a safety measure under legislation introduced Tuesday, but the union representing workers is vowing to fight the change over privacy concerns. "This is a full violation of privacy," said Don Ashley, national legislative director for Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, who will take the fight to Canada's privacy commissioner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Apologies over cultural appropriation debate 'p... 2 hr LMLS 1
News Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15) 8 hr anonymous 174
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... 9 hr Michael 1
News The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14) 10 hr AwesomeCareersOrg 7
News Two local properties on Pond Tour (Jun '12) 18 hr Duck 3
News Blazing meteor falls east of Toronto (Dec '11) 20 hr meteorite 2 ever ... 104
News Contested Georgetown developments a go after cl... 20 hr much too late 10
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,074 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC