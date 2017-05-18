Police trying to find people who left injured muskrat on shore of Ontario lake
The case of a muskrat found badly injured in a diaper box has triggered an investigation by Ontario's provincial police. Investigators say they've determined the muskrat, that has died, was left in a Huggies box on the shore of Rice Lake at Gores Landing, Ont., about 40 kilometres south of Peterborough, Ont., on Monday evening.
