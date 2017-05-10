Police shoot, kill bear roaming Toronto neighbourhood
Toronto police shot and killed a bear as it roamed through a residential area of the city late Friday night. A 42 Division spokesman said Emergency Task Force members were deployed to a neighbourhood in northeast Toronto after multiple bear sightings were reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|will it crash
|6
|Free pancake breakfast to be served during firs... (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|Inside vs Outside
|3
|Cruise raffle to raise funds for Bruce Trail (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|This weeks walk
|4
|What to do on Victoria Day Weekend in Toronto
|9 hr
|Gail
|1
|New Toronto courthouse will centralize criminal...
|9 hr
|Gail
|1
|Picture hanging can be dangerous (Nov '15)
|9 hr
|Gail
|10
|Moira Walley-Beckett talks 'accidental feminist...
|9 hr
|Gail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC