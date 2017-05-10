Police shoot, kill bear roaming Toron...

Police shoot, kill bear roaming Toronto neighbourhood

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: CTV

Toronto police shot and killed a bear as it roamed through a residential area of the city late Friday night. A 42 Division spokesman said Emergency Task Force members were deployed to a neighbourhood in northeast Toronto after multiple bear sightings were reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14) 1 hr will it crash 6
News Free pancake breakfast to be served during firs... (Sep '12) 1 hr Inside vs Outside 3
News Cruise raffle to raise funds for Bruce Trail (Aug '08) 1 hr This weeks walk 4
News What to do on Victoria Day Weekend in Toronto 9 hr Gail 1
News New Toronto courthouse will centralize criminal... 9 hr Gail 1
News Picture hanging can be dangerous (Nov '15) 9 hr Gail 10
News Moira Walley-Beckett talks 'accidental feminist... 9 hr Gail 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,004,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC