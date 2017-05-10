Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with fatal shooting of young Brampton man
Peel police have arrested a 17-year-old man in connection with the death of a young Brampton man who was shot last week. Kamar McIntosh, 19, was shot several times at a business establishment in Mississauga in the area of Hurontario Street and King Street East around 3:25 p.m. on April 27. Peel Regional Police found him on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flood damage minimal (Feb '09)
|33 min
|Flood Rinse Repeat
|13
|The Way We Were: Ice jam in the Glen (Feb '15)
|38 min
|Flood Rinse Repeat
|11
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|40 min
|Max
|50
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|45 min
|Max
|1
|Ontario Energy Minister heats up about Sault ca...
|55 min
|Max
|1
|Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'...
|7 hr
|Max
|1
|John Ivison: Late in the CPC leadership race, C...
|7 hr
|frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC