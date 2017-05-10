Police arrest 17-year-old in connecti...

Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with fatal shooting of young Brampton man

Friday May 5

Peel police have arrested a 17-year-old man in connection with the death of a young Brampton man who was shot last week. Kamar McIntosh, 19, was shot several times at a business establishment in Mississauga in the area of Hurontario Street and King Street East around 3:25 p.m. on April 27. Peel Regional Police found him on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

