Petawawa soldier cleared of sex assault, drunkenness charges
A Canadian Forces corporal charged with sexual assault and drunkenness has been found not guilty on both counts by a military court. Cpl. Simon Cadieux was charged last year following an alleged incident in Jamaica in November 2015, where he was serving as a member of the Canadian Special Operations Regiment.
