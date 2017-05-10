Petawawa Armed Forces soldier charged...

Petawawa Armed Forces soldier charged with sexual assault found not guilty

Read more: CBC News

Cpl. Simon Cadieux was found not guilty Friday of sexually assaulting a colleague while he was deployed in Jamaica in 2015. A Canadian Armed Forces corporal based in Petawawa, Ont., charged with sexually assaulting a military colleague while deployed in Jamaica in 2015 has been found not guilty.

