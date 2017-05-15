P.E.I. senator continues to push Trudeau on more - modest costs' for Confederation Bridge
P.E.I. Senator Percy Downe is continuing to question the cost of crossing the Confederation Bridge, five months after the prime minister pledged to look into the matter. Federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi confirmed to Downe in an email last week that the new $4.8-billion Gordie Howe Bridge in Windsor, Ont., would have a toll.
