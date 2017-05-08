OPP begin annual two-week marine unit...

OPP begin annual two-week marine unit police boat training at Ontario Fire College

Water levels may be still but that's all the more reason for police to extra prepared for safety around the water. And as usual, the OPP were back on the water Monday to begin their annual two-week spring training courses at the Ontario Fire College.

Swim

Acton, Canada

#1 34 min ago
