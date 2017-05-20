Ontario watchdog expands probe of Thunder Bay police
Tammy Keeash, a 17-year-old girl from North Caribou First Nation who was living in a Thunder Bay group home at the time of her disappearance, was found dead in the McIntyre River on Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Ontario watchdog examining the Thunder Bay Police Service for “systemic racism” is now turning their attention to the service's recent investigation into a 17-year-old girls' death and the handling of the search for a 14-year-old boy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goebelle to LHIN board (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|so many hands in ...
|5
|Canadians need to replace backyards with balconies
|2 hr
|May-24th-weekend
|1
|Blackflies be damned: The Good Lovelies touring...
|2 hr
|May-24th-weekend
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|3 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Workers at Toronto marijuana dispensary Canna C...
|16 hr
|Daley
|1
|O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official...
|16 hr
|MP Mike Chong 2 e...
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|16 hr
|will market bust
|9
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC