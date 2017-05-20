Ontario watchdog expands probe of Thu...

Ontario watchdog expands probe of Thunder Bay police

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

Tammy Keeash, a 17-year-old girl from North Caribou First Nation who was living in a Thunder Bay group home at the time of her disappearance, was found dead in the McIntyre River on Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Ontario watchdog examining the Thunder Bay Police Service for “systemic racism” is now turning their attention to the service's recent investigation into a 17-year-old girls' death and the handling of the search for a 14-year-old boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Goebelle to LHIN board (Feb '11) 1 hr so many hands in ... 5
News Canadians need to replace backyards with balconies 2 hr May-24th-weekend 1
News Blackflies be damned: The Good Lovelies touring... 2 hr May-24th-weekend 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 3 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Workers at Toronto marijuana dispensary Canna C... 16 hr Daley 1
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... 16 hr MP Mike Chong 2 e... 1
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) 16 hr will market bust 9
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,174,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC