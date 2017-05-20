Ontario watchdog expands probe of Thunder Bay police

Tammy Keeash, a 17-year-old girl from North Caribou First Nation who was living in a Thunder Bay group home at the time of her disappearance, was found dead in the McIntyre River on Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Ontario watchdog examining the Thunder Bay Police Service for “systemic racism” is now turning their attention to the service's recent investigation into a 17-year-old girls' death and the handling of the search for a 14-year-old boy.

