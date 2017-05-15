Ontario town partners with Uber to pr...

Ontario town partners with Uber to provide public transit service

An Ontario town daunted by the cost of building a traditional public transit system has turned to a popular ride-hailing company for a solution. The town of Innisfil, Ont., is subsidizing the cost of rides for its residents with Uber Canada, offering flat rates to travel to certain public hubs and offering a discount for travel anywhere else within the community.

Ontario

