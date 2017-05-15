Ontario town partners with Uber to provide public transit service
An Ontario town daunted by the cost of building a traditional public transit system has turned to a popular ride-hailing company for a solution. The town of Innisfil, Ont., is subsidizing the cost of rides for its residents with Uber Canada, offering flat rates to travel to certain public hubs and offering a discount for travel anywhere else within the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15)
|52 min
|anonymous
|174
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|1 hr
|Michael
|1
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|AwesomeCareersOrg
|7
|Two local properties on Pond Tour (Jun '12)
|11 hr
|Duck
|3
|Blazing meteor falls east of Toronto (Dec '11)
|13 hr
|meteorite 2 ever ...
|104
|Contested Georgetown developments a go after cl...
|13 hr
|much too late
|10
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|14 hr
|nice
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC