There are on the Turtle Island News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Ontario sets tougher anti sprawl targets in updated growth plan for Golden Horseshoe. In it, Turtle Island News reports that:

Ontario's anti-sprawl policies, which some critics have blamed for the current housing supply shortage in Toronto and the surrounding areas, are going to get tougher, with the government demanding that most future development in the province's south take place in existing neighbourhoods. Any future projects on undeveloped land will have to accommodate more people and jobs, a minimum of 80 per hectare, up from the current 50, and there will be higher density targets around GO Transit and subway stations, light rail and bus rapid transit.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Turtle Island News.