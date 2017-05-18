Ontario sets tougher anti sprawl targets in updated growth plan for Golden Horseshoe
There are 1 comment on the Turtle Island News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Ontario sets tougher anti sprawl targets in updated growth plan for Golden Horseshoe. In it, Turtle Island News reports that:
Ontario's anti-sprawl policies, which some critics have blamed for the current housing supply shortage in Toronto and the surrounding areas, are going to get tougher, with the government demanding that most future development in the province's south take place in existing neighbourhoods. Any future projects on undeveloped land will have to accommodate more people and jobs, a minimum of 80 per hectare, up from the current 50, and there will be higher density targets around GO Transit and subway stations, light rail and bus rapid transit.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Turtle Island News.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 8 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wind, rain causes havoc in Halton Hills (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|got off easy this...
|12
|Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15)
|8 hr
|anonymous
|175
|Contested Georgetown developments a go after cl...
|8 hr
|will get worse now
|12
|Halton throws weight behind municipalities on s... (Feb '14)
|9 hr
|some at troff 2 long
|6
|Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so...
|9 hr
|storm watch lifted
|1
|Storm damage (Jul '11)
|9 hr
|storm watch lifted
|7
|Province kicks in nearly $800K for Georgetown b...
|9 hr
|Wynne sticks nose in
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC