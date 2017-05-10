Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne to visit areas affected by flooding
There are 1 comment on the GlobalNews story from 10 hrs ago, titled Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne to visit areas affected by flooding.
Wynne says she has been in contact with the mayors of Ottawa, Clarence-Rockland, Champlain and the reeve of Minden Hills to make sure they have the resources they need. She says the municipal leaders say they are tired, their communities are tired, but they are appreciative of support they have received.
Toronto, Canada
#1 29 min ago
