Ontario politician Jagmeet Singh to launches bid for federal NDP leadership
BRAMPTON, Ont. - Jagmeet Singh launched a potentially historic bid Monday to make the leap from provincial politics to head up the federal party, with a speech heavy on themes of equality and social justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two local properties on Pond Tour (Jun '12)
|27 min
|Duck
|3
|Blazing meteor falls east of Toronto (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|meteorite 2 ever ...
|104
|Contested Georgetown developments a go after cl...
|2 hr
|much too late
|10
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|3 hr
|nice
|3
|CSIS suspected Soviet spies of stealing Mackenz...
|6 hr
|MacKenzieKings Do...
|2
|Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe...
|6 hr
|King Pin Jagmeat
|1
|CRTC says wireless companies must be able to se...
|16 hr
|lookin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC