Ontario plans Toronto-Windsor high-speed rail; trains would go up to 250km/h

A high-speed rail corridor between Toronto and Windsor, Ont., is in the works - an idea floated in Ontario for decades, but the premier says this time it's happening. A government-commissioned report looking at the feasibility of such a project pegs the cost around $20 billion and suggests looking to the private sector for opportunities to partner on funding.

Ontario

