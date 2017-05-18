Ontario plans Toronto-Windsor high-speed rail; trains would go up to 250km/h
A high-speed rail corridor between Toronto and Windsor, Ont., is in the works - an idea floated in Ontario for decades, but the premier says this time it's happening. A government-commissioned report looking at the feasibility of such a project pegs the cost around $20 billion and suggests looking to the private sector for opportunities to partner on funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown Bread Basket invites residents to Co...
|7 hr
|lunch-at-their-desks
|4
|Hospital Foundation is conducting door-to-door ... (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|similar happened ...
|6
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Netflix Sets Up 'Download Zones' for Ontario Co...
|7 hr
|Bell
|1
|BIA shares wish list for future of Memorial Are... (May '13)
|13 hr
|downtown revamp eh
|10
|Military, police deployed overseas to get tax e...
|21 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|21 hr
|Storm damage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC