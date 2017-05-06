Ontario Human Rights Commission considers legal action over solitary confinement
There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from Saturday, titled Ontario Human Rights Commission considers legal action over solitary confinement. In it, CBC News reports that:
Ontario Human Rights Commissioner Renu Mandhane says she wants to see more action from the province on segregation in jails. Ontario is saying the right things when it comes to reforming its corrections system, but a prominent human rights advocate questions whether the province will follow through.
Toronto, Canada
#1 Saturday
