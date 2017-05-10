Ontario hospital hit by global ransom...

Ontario hospital hit by global ransomware attack

Read more: CTV

A southern Ontario hospital was affected by a global ransomware attack that hit hospitals, companies and government offices in nearly 100 countries on Friday. Lakeridge Health in Oshawa , a city east of Toronto, has confirmed it experienced computer problems Friday that were linked to the global cyber-attack.

Ontario

