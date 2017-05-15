Ontario Children's Aid Societies call...

Ontario Children's Aid Societies call for inquest into aboriginal youth deaths

680News

The Ontario Association of Children's Aid Societies is joining a call for a coroner's inquest into the recent deaths of aboriginal youth living in group homes in the province. First Nations in Ontario and the Provincial Advocate for Children and Youth called for an inquest earlier this month following the deaths of two girls who lived in group homes in the Ottawa area.

Ontario

