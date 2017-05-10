Ontario boy, 14, facing sex assault c...

Ontario boy, 14, facing sex assault counts involving girls under age 10

13 hrs ago

Police say a 14-year-old Kingston, Ont., boy is facing multiple charges arising from alleged sexual assaults on young girls. Investigators say they began looking into allegations of multiple sexual offences on May 4, after the girls spoke to their parents.

Ontario

