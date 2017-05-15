Ontario-born filmmaker applies for non-binary birth certificate

An Ontario-born filmmaker who identifies as neither male nor female says the province "is in a prime position" to make non-binary birth certificates happen. Joshua M. Ferguson, who wants to be referred to by the gender-neutral pronouns "they/them/their," applied on Friday to have a change of sex designation on their birth certificate from male to non-binary - a term used to define someone who doesn't identify with either gender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.