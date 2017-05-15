Ontario-born filmmaker applies for no...

Ontario-born filmmaker applies for non-binary birth certificate

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

An Ontario-born filmmaker who identifies as neither male nor female says the province "is in a prime position" to make non-binary birth certificates happen. Joshua M. Ferguson, who wants to be referred to by the gender-neutral pronouns "they/them/their," applied on Friday to have a change of sex designation on their birth certificate from male to non-binary - a term used to define someone who doesn't identify with either gender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CRTC says wireless companies must be able to se... 7 hr lookin 1
News Don't skim over dairy in NAFTA talks: experts 8 hr lookin 4 JustUs 1
News Fire calls: May 12 - May 18 (May '14) 8 hr lookin 4 JustUs 5
News Five firefighters face union charges for volunt... 8 hr lookin 4 JustUs 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) 8 hr Flood recovery 25
News Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and MP Chong ... (Aug '14) 8 hr lookin 4 JustUs 26
News The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ... 8 hr JustUs Radio Network 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC