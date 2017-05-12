One person killed in double shooting in Brampton
Peel Regional Police were called to a scene on Garden Gate Circle near McLaughlin Road South, just north of Highway 407 around 10:30 p.m. Constable Mark Fischer tells 680 News that a second victim made their own way to hospital.
