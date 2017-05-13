One charged, two wanted in violent we...

One charged, two wanted in violent west-end robbery

Police are still working to determine the identity of one of the two outstanding suspects who allegedly attempted to gain entry into a jewellery store. Police have arrested and charged one of three men wanted in a violent robbery in Toronto's west end, with the two others still on the loose.

