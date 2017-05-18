O'Leary support base split on Bernier...

O'Leary support base split on Bernier, officials say

1 hr ago Read more: Globe and Mail

Conservative Party leadership candidate Maxime Bernier, left, and former candidate Kevin O'Leary walk together after an interview in Ottawa on May 16. Conservative Party leadership candidate Maxime Bernier, left, and former candidate Kevin O'Leary walk together after an interview in Ottawa on May 16. Only days before Conservatives name their new leader, an informal survey of local party officials from across the country suggests former backers of erstwhile leadership candidate Kevin O'Leary aren't necessarily voting for front-runner Maxime Bernier.

Ontario

