Niagara Falls Hilton Hotel complex evacuated due to chemical spill
The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating a chemical spill at the Hilton Hotel complex in Niagara Falls. Police and emergency services personnel were dispatched Saturday evening after staff reported the spill in the basement of the hotel's middle tower.
