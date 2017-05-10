Niagara Falls Hilton Hotel complex ev...

Niagara Falls Hilton Hotel complex evacuated due to chemical spill

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: CBC News

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating a chemical spill at the Hilton Hotel complex in Niagara Falls. Police and emergency services personnel were dispatched Saturday evening after staff reported the spill in the basement of the hotel's middle tower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unique art display in Wolfville brings attentio... (Oct '15) 4 hr God 3
News The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14) 7 hr will it crash 6
News Free pancake breakfast to be served during firs... (Sep '12) 7 hr Inside vs Outside 3
News Cruise raffle to raise funds for Bruce Trail (Aug '08) 7 hr This weeks walk 4
News What to do on Victoria Day Weekend in Toronto 15 hr Gail 1
News New Toronto courthouse will centralize criminal... 15 hr Gail 1
News Picture hanging can be dangerous (Nov '15) 15 hr Gail 10
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,737 • Total comments across all topics: 281,010,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC