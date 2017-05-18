There are on the CKNW News Talk 980 story from 16 hrs ago, titled Netflix Sets Up 'Download Zones' for Ontario Cottage Goers. In it, CKNW News Talk 980 reports that:

Every long weekend this summer Netflix is setting up 'Download Zones' where Ontario cottage goers can load up their phone with show's like The Crown and It begins Victoria Day weekend with 2 locations, the Bass Pro Shop at Vaughan Mills, Ont., on Friday and the Farmers Market in Collingwood, Ont., May 20th and 21st. Netflix titles available for download include: The Crown , Stranger Things , Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , Riverdale , PAW Patrol , A Series of Unfortunate Events , Santa Clarita Diet , Jane the Virgin , The OA and The Office .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.