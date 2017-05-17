Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cottage country for summer long weekends
The streaming video operator says it's opening several temporary "download zones" that allow viewers to refill their mobile devices with fresh TV series and films. It begins this weekend with a Wi-Fi hotspot at Bass Pro Shop at Vaughan Mills on Friday and the Farmers Market in Collingwood, Ont., both Saturday and Sunday.
