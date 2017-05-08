Mobster's killer ditched car just a b...

Mobster's killer ditched car just a block away from daylight shooting outside Hamilton home

Angelo Musitano in a 2010 photo. Musitano, the scion of a prominent Mafia family, was shot dead Tuesday outside his Hamilton home.

Ontario

