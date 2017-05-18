Military, police deployed overseas to...

Military, police deployed overseas to get tax exemptions, Sajjan says

18 min ago

All military personnel and police officers sent overseas on major operations will have their salaries exempted from federal income tax for the duration of their deployment, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced Thursday. Sajjan announced the measure -- which exempts eligible salaries from federal tax up to the pay level of lieutenant-colonel -- during a graduation ceremony at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.

Ontario

