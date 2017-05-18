Military, police deployed overseas to get tax exemptions, Sajjan says
All military personnel and police officers sent overseas on major operations will have their salaries exempted from federal income tax for the duration of their deployment, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced Thursday. Sajjan announced the measure -- which exempts eligible salaries from federal tax up to the pay level of lieutenant-colonel -- during a graduation ceremony at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|anonymous
|175
|Contested Georgetown developments a go after cl...
|4 hr
|will get worse now
|12
|Ontario sets tougher anti sprawl targets in upd...
|4 hr
|developers win more
|1
|Halton throws weight behind municipalities on s... (Feb '14)
|4 hr
|some at troff 2 long
|6
|Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so...
|4 hr
|storm watch lifted
|1
|Storm damage (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|storm watch lifted
|7
|Province kicks in nearly $800K for Georgetown b...
|5 hr
|Wynne sticks nose in
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC