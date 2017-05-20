Man charged with sexual assault of two pregnant women
Sean Sexton, 30, was charged in relation to the sexual assault of two pregnant women on Friday, May 19, 2017. Toronto police have arrested a man in relation to two separate incidents of sexual assault involving women who were visibly pregnant.
