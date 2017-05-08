London, Ont., officers charged with assault in connection with 2016 arrest
Ontario's police watchdog says two officers with the London force are facing criminal charges related to a 2016 arrest. The Special Investigations Unit says the incident took place last June when police were called to a plaza for unspecified reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|8 hr
|Ned
|1
|Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne to visit areas a...
|8 hr
|where do taxes go
|1
|Flooded Ottawa man doesn't regret the waterfron...
|8 hr
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|8 hr
|lack of maintenance
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|8 hr
|Wynne Monkey Biz
|51
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ontario senior may have to sell Florida home af...
|8 hr
|Pretty sad goings on
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC