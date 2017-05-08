London, Ont., officers charged with a...

London, Ont., officers charged with assault in connection with 2016 arrest

Ontario's police watchdog says two officers with the London force are facing criminal charges related to a 2016 arrest. The Special Investigations Unit says the incident took place last June when police were called to a plaza for unspecified reasons.

