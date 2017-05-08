'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to air fro...

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to air from Niagara Falls, Ont., next month

The daytime talk show, hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, will stage two episodes at the Oakes Garden Theatre. Producers say "the falls provide a stunning backdrop for the show, and the audiences always have been warm and welcoming."

Ontario

