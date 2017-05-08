'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to air from Niagara Falls, Ont., next month
The daytime talk show, hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, will stage two episodes at the Oakes Garden Theatre. Producers say "the falls provide a stunning backdrop for the show, and the audiences always have been warm and welcoming."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indigenous artist Shelley Niro wins $50,000 Sco...
|5 hr
|bc votes last nite
|1
|The Way We Were: Ice jam in the Glen (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|developers change...
|12
|SIU clears Halton officer in shooting of man in...
|5 hr
|undercover cop
|1
|SIU Investigates Collision in Halton Hills (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|response to TO sh...
|4
|SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo...
|5 hr
|Copper
|1
|Feds launch wireless research lab in Ottawa to ...
|11 hr
|Gurdeep Sajjan Ge...
|1
|Ontario senior may have to sell Florida home af...
|14 hr
|Donald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC