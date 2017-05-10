It's a fluke Canada was largely spare...

It's a fluke Canada was largely spared from massive 'WannaCry' cyber attack, expert says

Canada is not immune to online extortion, despite apparently sidestepping a massive attack that temporarily crippled networks around the world, a cybersecurity expert said. Atty Mashatan, a professor at Ryerson University's School of Information Technology Management, said it was nothing more than a fluke that Canada appears to have been largely spared from Friday's ransomware attack that disrupted services in Russia, the U.K., Ukraine, Spain and India.

what will LHIN do 4 U

Toronto, Canada

#1 4 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...
Hey Dude

United States

#2 4 hrs ago
No, it's because companies in Canada uses legal copies of Windows.
Bill

Toronto, Canada

#3 4 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/computers/microsoft/2017...
Ontario

