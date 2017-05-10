Inquest into firefighter deaths to he...

Inquest into firefighter deaths to hear from private training company

11 hrs ago

An inquest into the deaths of two Ontario men who lost their lives during firefighter training exercises is expected to hear today from the private company involved in the courses. Terry Harrison, the owner and operator of Herschel Rescue Training Services, has been granted standing at the inquest and is set to testify.

Ontario

