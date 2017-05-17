Injured muskrat named George dies, funds raised for rodent to go toward autopsy
An Ontario wildlife rescue centre that collected donations for an extensively injured muskrat says the animal has died but some of the funds raised will pay for an autopsy for the rodent. Soper Creek Wildlife Rescue founder Stefanie MacEwan says the muskrat, that staff dubbed George, was brought to them on Monday night by a woman who said she found the animal in a diaper box in a creek while fishing in Port Hope, Ont.
