Indigenous artist Shelley Niro wins $...

Indigenous artist Shelley Niro wins $50,000 Scotiabank Photography Award

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Courier story from 8 hrs ago, titled Indigenous artist Shelley Niro wins $50,000 Scotiabank Photography Award. In it, The Daily Courier reports that:

A print from artist Shelley Niro, Cayuga Lake, 2014, is shown in this handout photo. Celebrated indigeneous artist Shelley Niro has won the $50,000 Scotiabank Photography Award.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
bc votes last nite

Toronto, Canada

#1 5 hrs ago
http://newsinteractives.cbc.ca/bcvotes2017/

Libs 43 NDP 41 & Green 3 so far

It'll be interestin if Green party has majority sway

as 44 of 87 seats needed for a majority.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Way We Were: Ice jam in the Glen (Feb '15) 5 hr developers change... 12
News SIU clears Halton officer in shooting of man in... 5 hr undercover cop 1
News SIU Investigates Collision in Halton Hills (Jun '07) 5 hr response to TO sh... 4
News SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo... 5 hr Copper 1
News Feds launch wireless research lab in Ottawa to ... 11 hr Gurdeep Sajjan Ge... 1
News Ontario senior may have to sell Florida home af... 14 hr Donald 2
News Petition launched for new traffic signals at Ge... 14 hr going on all over 10
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,935 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC