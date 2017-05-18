Huron OPP arrest man wanted in alleged weapons incident in southwestern Ontario
Nearly a week after cordoning off two farms about 130 kilometres north of London, Ont., police have apprehended a man involved in an alleged weapons-related incident. The Huron County site was located just north of Kintail, and the second blocked-off property was located just south of Ripley, about 20 kilometres to the northeast in Bruce County.
