How one of Canada's busiest ERs made ...

How one of Canada's busiest ERs made progress against overcrowding

There are 2 comments on the Telegram story from Friday May 5, titled How one of Canada's busiest ERs made progress against overcrowding. In it, Telegram reports that:

Five times a day, senior managers at Toronto's North York General get alerts on the ever-rising tide of patients arriving at the hospital's emergency department. The updates are colour-coded - and too many "red status" alerts prompt immediate action, with managers huddling with nurses and doctors to find space on medical units.

PILASTER FILMON IDENTITY

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Friday May 5
MANITOBA Completely ELIMINATED Wait-Times in EMERGENCY's !

PILASTER just ELIMINATED the EMERGENCY WARDS !
Genuine influence eh

Toronto, Canada

#2 Friday May 5
What can we do to have influence over the slow progress in the building of a new Georgetown hospital?

Phone your MPP Ted Arnott.

Fergus new hospital was approved when he was the official Conservative critic of the Premier Kathleen Wynne and he will know more hopefully but maybe won't tell you like your Tricky Gang

http://www.topix.com/forumsearch/ca/halton-hi...
Ontario

