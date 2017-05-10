How one of Canada's busiest ERs made progress against overcrowding
Five times a day, senior managers at Toronto's North York General get alerts on the ever-rising tide of patients arriving at the hospital's emergency department. The updates are colour-coded - and too many "red status" alerts prompt immediate action, with managers huddling with nurses and doctors to find space on medical units.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 Friday May 5
MANITOBA Completely ELIMINATED Wait-Times in EMERGENCY's !
PILASTER just ELIMINATED the EMERGENCY WARDS !
Toronto, Canada
#2 Friday May 5
What can we do to have influence over the slow progress in the building of a new Georgetown hospital?
Phone your MPP Ted Arnott.
Fergus new hospital was approved when he was the official Conservative critic of the Premier Kathleen Wynne and he will know more hopefully but maybe won't tell you like your Tricky Gang
http://www.topix.com/forumsearch/ca/halton-hi...
