Heavy rain likely to cause new or mor...

Heavy rain likely to cause new or more flooding in Quebec and Ontario

There are 1 comment on the Barriere Star Journal story from Friday May 5, titled Heavy rain likely to cause new or more flooding in Quebec and Ontario. In it, Barriere Star Journal reports that:

Persistent, steady rains soaking swaths of central and eastern Canada that have already endured record precipitation levels threatened to trigger widespread flooding Friday and put residents and governments on high alert. Environment Canada said a massive system is slowly drenching much of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes, triggering everything from contingency plans and flood warnings to states of emergency in dozens of municipalities.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sewage overflow 2 Lake

Toronto, Canada

#1 Friday May 5
We have roads and bridges in poor repair.

Is there money to repair these,

and is it really our money,

or are we operating in a deficit?

Is there actually any plan?

http://www.topix.com/forumsearch/ca/halton-hi...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flood damage minimal (Feb '09) 34 min Flood Rinse Repeat 13
News The Way We Were: Ice jam in the Glen (Feb '15) 39 min Flood Rinse Repeat 11
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 41 min Max 50
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... 46 min Max 1
News Ontario Energy Minister heats up about Sault ca... 56 min Max 1
News Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'... 7 hr Max 1
News John Ivison: Late in the CPC leadership race, C... 7 hr frank 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,276 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC