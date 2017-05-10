Heavy rain likely to cause new or more flooding in Quebec and Ontario
There are 1 comment on the Barriere Star Journal story from Friday May 5, titled Heavy rain likely to cause new or more flooding in Quebec and Ontario.
Persistent, steady rains soaking swaths of central and eastern Canada that have already endured record precipitation levels threatened to trigger widespread flooding Friday and put residents and governments on high alert. Environment Canada said a massive system is slowly drenching much of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes, triggering everything from contingency plans and flood warnings to states of emergency in dozens of municipalities.
Toronto, Canada
#1 Friday May 5
We have roads and bridges in poor repair.
Is there money to repair these,
and is it really our money,
or are we operating in a deficit?
Is there actually any plan?
